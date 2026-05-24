Peter Lambert News: Limits damage to three runs in win

Lambert (3-4) earned the win against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five across five innings.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Lambert, who allowed at least two baserunners in three of the first four innings of his start. All three runs he gave up came in the second frame, though it could have been worse given that he loaded the bases before striking out Michael Conforto to end the inning. Lambert ended his outing on a positive note by striking out two of three batters in the fifth, and he received enough run support from his Astros teammates to come away with his third win of the season. Lambert will take a 3.79 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 40.1 innings into his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Brewers.