Peter Lambert News: Loses out in bid for roster
The Astros informed Lambert on Sunday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Lambert had attended spring training as a non-roster invitee but made a spirited bid for a spot in Houston's bullpen by turning in a 2.92 ERA and 8:5 K:BB in 12.1 innings during the Grapefruit League. The right-hander's minor-league contract contains an opt-out clause that will allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere, but Lambert is still deciding whether to become a free agent or stay in the organization and report to Triple-A Sugar Land, per Rome.
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