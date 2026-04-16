Peter Lambert News: Officially starting Friday
Lambert will start Friday's series opener versus the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Lambert is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday ahead of his Astros debut. The right-hander has appeared in three contests, including two starts, with Sugar Land this season, allowing three runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters over 14.2 innings.
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