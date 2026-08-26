Peter Lambert News: Rebounds in no-decision

Lambert took a no-decision against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

A throwing error by Christian Walker kept an earned run off Lambert's line, and the hurler came out short of logging a quality start. It was still an encouraging bounce-back effort by the right-hander, who was obliterated for a season-high nine runs his last time out against the Angels. Lambert has been rather steady besides that implosion, pitching at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts en route to posting a season 3.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 125:51 K:BB in 128 frames.