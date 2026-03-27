Peter Lambert News: Reunites with Astros
Lambert signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The Astros released Lambert on Tuesday after informing him he hadn't made the Opening Day roster, but the 28-year-old right-hander will return to the organization after testing the free-agent market. He will begin the year as bullpen depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.
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