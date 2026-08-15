Peter Lambert News: Strikes out six in no-decision

Lambert did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Lambert allowed two runs in the first inning but settled in from there, generating 12 swinging strikes on 96 pitches while limiting the Mariners to just two hard-hit balls. The 29-year-old is now winless in six starts since the All-Star break despite yielding two earned runs or fewer and completing at least five innings in each of those outings. He'll carry a 3.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 117:46 K:BB across 118.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Angels next week.