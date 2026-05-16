Peter Strzelecki News: Contract selected

The Brewers selected Strzelecki's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Strzelecki returned to the Brewers on a minor-league deal during the offseason and has begun the 2026 campaign by posting a 3.92 ERA and 1.19 WHIP alongside a 21:4 K:BB through 20.2 innings in Triple-A. The 31-year-old righty will now return to the majors for the first time since 2024 and presumably take on a middle-relief role with the Brewers.