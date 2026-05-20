Peter Strzelecki News: Elects free agency
Strzelecki cleared waivers Wednesday and elected free agency, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Strzelecki was selected to the Brewers' active roster Saturday to provide extra bullpen depth but was DFA'd by the team Sunday without ever making an appearance. He'll now explore his options in free agency after passing through waivers unclaimed, though he will likely have to settle for another minor-league contract.
Peter Strzelecki
Free Agent
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