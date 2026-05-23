Peter Strzelecki News: Inks MiLB deal with Yankees

Strzelecki signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Strzelecki elected free agency Wednesday after being DFA'd by the Brewers, and he'll now receive an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in the Yankees organization. He will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though his career 3.44 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in the majors make him a strong candidate for promotion at some point this season.