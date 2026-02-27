Petey Halpin headshot

Petey Halpin News: Makes swing adjustment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 5:47am

Halpin made an adjustment to his swing during the offseason, designed to shorten his movement and repeatability, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Halpin, who belted a three-run home run in Thursday's spring game against Seattle, is competing for a role in the outfield with several others. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt described the swing adjustment as significant. "He's got some power," Vogt said. "But (we want him to) just be able to hit the ball all over the field and be able to repeat the move a lot more." Halpin made a brief impression during a late-season call-up in 2025, serving as a defensive replacement and a baserunning weapon during Cleveland's drive for the postseason. Now it's time to see what the 23-year-old can do with the bat.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petey Halpin
