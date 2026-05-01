Petey Halpin headshot

Petey Halpin News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Guardians recalled Halpin from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Halpin has spent the entire season with Columbus, where he's slashed .250/.328/.375 with two homers, 14 RBI, 19 runs and nine steals through 26 games. He has experience playing in all three outfield spots, though he'll likely be limited to a depth role while with the big club.

Petey Halpin
Cleveland Guardians
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