Petey Halpin News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Guardians recalled Halpin from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Halpin has spent the entire season with Columbus, where he's slashed .250/.328/.375 with two homers, 14 RBI, 19 runs and nine steals through 26 games. He has experience playing in all three outfield spots, though he'll likely be limited to a depth role while with the big club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petey Halpin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Petey Halpin See More