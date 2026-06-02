Petey Halpin News: Returns to Triple-A
The Guardians optioned Halpin to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old has been up with Cleveland for the past month but will head back to Columbus with Steven Kwan (personal) coming off the bereavement/family medical emergency list Tuesday. Halpin batted .167 (5-for-30) with a double and two stolen bases in 18 games while up with the big club.
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