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Petey Halpin News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Guardians optioned Halpin to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Halpin was in contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but it looks like the 23-year-old will start the new season in the minor leagues. Halpin has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with two home runs, two doubles, eight runs scored and five RBI during spring training. He could factor into the Guardians' 2026 plans as the season progresses, but Cleveland has plenty of depth in the outfield at this point.

Petey Halpin
Cleveland Guardians
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