Peyton Battenfield News: Brings end to career

Battenfield announced Saturday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional baseball.

The 27-year-old Battenfield had been unsigned since November, after he elected free agency following a stint at Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies organization throughout the 2024 season. Battenfield had previously seen big-league action with the Guardians during the 2023 campaign, making seven appearances (six starts) while turning in a 5.19 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 34.2 innings.