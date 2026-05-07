Peyton Gray Injury: Exits after being hit by comebacker
Gray was removed from an appearance Thursday versus the Yankees after being struck in the forearm by a comebacker, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gray's exit appeared precautionary, but the Rangers should have more on his status after the game. The reliever was charged with one run on two hits and a walk over one inning of work before departing.
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