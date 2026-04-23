Peyton Gray News: Gets first MLB promotion
The Rangers selected Gray's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
It's a great story, as Gray receives his first major-league promotion a few weeks shy of his 31st birthday. The righty reliever earned the call-up by tossing 12.2 scoreless frames with a 15:2 K:BB at Round Rock. Gray figures to be used in low-leverage spots initially, but he could work his way up the pecking order as part of an unsettled Rangers bullpen.
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