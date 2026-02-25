Peyton Pallette Injury: Battling shoulder fatigue
Pallette has yet to make his Cactus League debut due to right shoulder fatigue, SI.com reports.
Pallette is scheduled to throw live batting practice in the near future, and the Guardians are hopeful that he'll begin pitching in spring games sometime next week. The 24-year-old righty joined the Guardians in December through the Rule 5 Draft and will have to remain on the major-league roster all season. Otherwise, he'll be offered back to the White Sox.
