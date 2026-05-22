Peyton Pallette News: Back from paternity leave
The Guardians activated Pallette from the paternity list Friday.
The rookie right-hander rejoins the Cleveland bullpen after spending the previous three days with his family. He owns a 5.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB across 19.2 innings this season.
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