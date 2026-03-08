Peyton Pallette headshot

Peyton Pallette News: Back in action in Cactus League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Pallette (shoulder) made his Cactus League debut Tuesday and has struck out five while allowing three hits and one walk over two scoreless innings between two appearances.

Pallette's spring debut was delayed while he contended with right forearm fatigue earlier in camp, but his bid for the Guardians' Opening Day roster won't be derailed. The Guardians selected Pallette in the Rule 5 Draft over the winter, so he'll need to remain on the 26-man active roster or a reserve list throughout the season, or else Cleveland will have to offer him back to the White Sox.

