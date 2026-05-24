Peyton Pallette News: DFA'd by Cleveland
The Guardians designated Pallette for assignment Sunday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The move corresponds with the Guardians recalling left-hander Logan Allen from Triple-A. As a Rule 5 draft pick, Pallete must pass through waivers and be offered to the White Sox before the Guardians can outright the right-hander to the minors. He made his major-league debut March 27 and has a 5.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, one hold and a 22:16 K:BB across 20.2 innings with Cleveland this season.
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