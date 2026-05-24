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Peyton Pallette News: DFA'd by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Guardians designated Pallette for assignment Sunday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The move corresponds with the Guardians recalling left-hander Logan Allen from Triple-A. As a Rule 5 draft pick, Pallete must pass through waivers and be offered to the White Sox before the Guardians can outright the right-hander to the minors. He made his major-league debut March 27 and has a 5.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, one hold and a 22:16 K:BB across 20.2 innings with Cleveland this season.

Peyton Pallette
Cleveland Guardians
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