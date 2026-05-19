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Peyton Pallette News: Lands on paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Guardians placed Pallette on the paternity list Tuesday.

Pallette will step away from the Guardians for a few days in order to be with his growing family. Codi Heuer was called up from Triple-A Columbus to round out Cleveland's bullpen.

Peyton Pallette
Cleveland Guardians
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