Peyton Pallette News: Lands on paternity list
The Guardians placed Pallette on the paternity list Tuesday.
Pallette will step away from the Guardians for a few days in order to be with his growing family. Codi Heuer was called up from Triple-A Columbus to round out Cleveland's bullpen.
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