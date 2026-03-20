Peyton Pallette News: Will make big-league club
Pallette has been informed that he made the Opening Day roster, SI.com reports.
A Rule 5 pick, Pallette turned heads during spring training, throwing six scoreless innings while posting an 11:3 K:BB. The 24-year-old was a second-round pick in 2022 by the White Sox and posted a 4.36 ERA across 43.1 innings at Triple-A in 2025.
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