Peyton Pallette News: Will make big-league club

Pallette has been informed that he made the Opening Day roster, SI.com reports.

A Rule 5 pick, Pallette turned heads during spring training, throwing six scoreless innings while posting an 11:3 K:BB. The 24-year-old was a second-round pick in 2022 by the White Sox and posted a 4.36 ERA across 43.1 innings at Triple-A in 2025.