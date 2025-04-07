Peyton Stovall Injury: Nursing hamstring injury
Stovall is back in extended spring training due to a hamstring injury and will be assigned to High-A Dayton when cleared, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.
Stovall is a bat-first second baseman that Cincinnati selected in the fourth round last year. He played briefly at Single-A after signing, and while he walked more than he struck out, he slugged .333 with zero home runs in 16 games.
