Peyton Stovall headshot

Peyton Stovall Injury: Nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Stovall is back in extended spring training due to a hamstring injury and will be assigned to High-A Dayton when cleared, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Stovall is a bat-first second baseman that Cincinnati selected in the fourth round last year. He played briefly at Single-A after signing, and while he walked more than he struck out, he slugged .333 with zero home runs in 16 games.

Peyton Stovall
Cincinnati Reds
