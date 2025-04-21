Peyton Stovall News: Back in action

Stovall (hamstring) is 4-for-13 with two RBI, one stolen base and four runs scored in four games at High-A Dayton this season.

Stovall was held back to participate in extended spring training after suffering a hamstring injury this spring, but he's returned to full strength and has been sent out to begin his 2025 minor-league campaign with the Dragons. He's been able to get on base at will so far, drawing six walks in four matchups.