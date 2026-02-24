Phil Bickford headshot

Phil Bickford Injury: Managing triceps issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Bickford was shut down from throwing Tuesday due to a triceps strain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Bickford joined Detroit on a minor-league contract in January but is now dealing with an arm injury early in camp. The right-hander was already a longshot to crack the Opening Day roster, and the injury likely guarantees he'll open 2026 at the Triple-A level.

Phil Bickford
Detroit Tigers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phil Bickford
