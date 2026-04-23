Phil Maton headshot

Phil Maton Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Maton (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Maton was cleared to pitch in games after getting through a live batting practice session with no issues. Working his way back from right knee tendinitis, Maton could require just the one rehab appearance before rejoining the Cubs' bullpen. When Maton does return, he might be considered for save chances while Daniel Palencia (oblique) is out, though a 13.50 ERA before getting hurt could point to easing him into such situations.

Phil Maton
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phil Maton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phil Maton See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago