Phil Maton Injury: Faces live hitters
Maton (knee) threw a live batting practice and is mulling how to proceed Tuesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Maton was placed on the 15-day injured list April 10 with right knee tendinitis, so he hasn't appeared in a game since his last appearance April 7 against the Rays. It appears the reliever has made progress, having faced live hitters to this point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phil Maton See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a ProblemYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phil Maton See More