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Phil Maton Injury: Faces live hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 3:15pm

Maton (knee) threw a live batting practice and is mulling how to proceed Tuesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Maton was placed on the 15-day injured list April 10 with right knee tendinitis, so he hasn't appeared in a game since his last appearance April 7 against the Rays. It appears the reliever has made progress, having faced live hitters to this point.

Phil Maton
Chicago Cubs
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