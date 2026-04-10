Phil Maton Injury: Sent to injured list
The Cubs placed Maton on the 15-day injured list with right knee tendinitis Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
With Maton headed to the IL, Ethan Roberts has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Maton's spot in the bullpen. Maton has an ugly 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across four innings.
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