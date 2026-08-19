Phil Maton Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Cubs transferred Maton (knee) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The Cubs have yet to decide whether to build Maton up for a late-season return or shut him down for the year, though the team is expected to make a decision within the next week or so. In the meantime, the Cubs will stash him away on the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot for Gabriel Arias, who was claimed off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday.
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