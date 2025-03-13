Phil Maton News: Lands in St. Louis

Maton signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Cardinals on Thursday.

Bailey Horn was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Maton, who split last year between the Mets and Rays, posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 60:24 K:BB over 64 innings during the regular season. The journeyman has reached double-digit holds in each of the last three seasons and could very well do so again in 2025 since he figures to slot in near the back end of the St. Louis bullpen.