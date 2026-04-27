Phil Maton News: Reinstated from IL

The Cubs reinstated Maton (knee) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Maton landed on the 15-day injured list April 10 due to right knee tendinitis, but he has recovered enough to return to the majors despite just one rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa on Friday, when he allowed two hits and zero walks while striking out two across two scoreless innings. Matton gave up six earned runs across his three outings prior to landing on the IL, but the hope from the Cubs is the rehab was enough for the right-hander to return to his 2025 form, when he posted a 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 22 holds, five saves (in 10 attempts) and an 81:23 K:BB across 61.1 innings with the Cardinals and Rangers. Charlie Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.