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Phil Maton News: Scoreless streak snapped Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 6:55pm

Maton allowed two runs on three hits across an inning of relief in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Atlanta. He struck out one.

Maton entered the contest having rattled off five straight scoreless appearances, but that came to an end with a subpar outing against a tough Atlanta lineup. After posting an ugly 14.40 ERA through his first six appearances of the year, the veteran righty has been better with a 3.18 ERA in his last six games. Overall, Maton is still sitting with an 8.44 ERA, though he appears to be trending in the right direction even after Wednesday's setback.

Phil Maton
Chicago Cubs
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