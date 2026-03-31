Phil Maton News: Takes first loss Tuesday
Maton (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits while retiring two batters in relief to take the loss Tuesday against the Angels. He walked two and struck out one.
Maton struggled in the sixth inning and ended up taking his first loss with his new team in a 2-0 defeat. The veteran righty looked much sharper across two scoreless appearances to start the season, and after posting a 2.79 ERA in 61.1 innings for the Cardinals and Rangers last year, there's no reason to believe this will be anything more than a blip on the radar. Maton should continue to serve as a key setup option in front of closer Daniel Palencia.
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