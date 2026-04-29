Philip Abner News: Recalled by Arizona

The Diamondbacks recalled Abner from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Abner failed to crack the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, but he'll report to the big club prior to Wednesday's game against the Brewers. In nine appearances in Triple-A, Abner has a 4.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 9.1 innings. In a corresponding move, right-hander Andrew Hoffman was optioned to Reno following Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.