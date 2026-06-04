Philip Abner News: Recalled from Reno

The Diamondbacks recalled Abner from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Abner will join Kade Strowd on the trip back to the majors to replace Brandon Pfaadt and Taylor Clarke (bereavement) in Arizona's bullpen. Abner gave up two earned runs in 2.1 innings during his lone appearance with the D-backs this season and has pitched to a 5.12 ERA in 19.1 frames during his time in Triple-A, so he shouldn't be expected to receive much more than low-leverage work.