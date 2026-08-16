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Pico Kohn News: Back in action at High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Kohn (leg) has allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings in two appearances for High-A Hudson Valley since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 4.

Kohn has been on the shelf most of the season after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his leg following his 2026 debut April 3. Now healthy again, the 23-year-old lefty will look to close out the South Atlantic League campaign on a high note before potentially padding his innings total in the Arizona Fall League.

Pico Kohn
New York Yankees
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