Pico Kohn News: Back in action at High-A
Kohn (leg) has allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings in two appearances for High-A Hudson Valley since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 4.
Kohn has been on the shelf most of the season after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his leg following his 2026 debut April 3. Now healthy again, the 23-year-old lefty will look to close out the South Atlantic League campaign on a high note before potentially padding his innings total in the Arizona Fall League.
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