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Pierce Johnson News: Lands on bereavement list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Reds placed Johnson (personal) on the bereavement list Sunday.

The 34-year-old will step away from the team for a few days for personal reasons. Johnson could rejoin the Reds toward the end of the upcoming road series versus the Cubs, which ends Thursday.

Pierce Johnson
Cincinnati Reds
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