Pierce Johnson News: Lands on bereavement list
The Reds placed Johnson (personal) on the bereavement list Sunday.
The 34-year-old will step away from the team for a few days for personal reasons. Johnson could rejoin the Reds toward the end of the upcoming road series versus the Cubs, which ends Thursday.
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