Pierce Johnson News: Picks up save Saturday
Johnson threw a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Astros. He did not record a strikeout.
With Emilio Pagán (hamstring) expected to miss significant time and presumed replacement Tony Santillan struggling, the Reds turned to Graham Ashcraft in the eighth inning and then Johnson in the ninth. Johnson needed just 12 pitches to retire the heart of the Astros' order, and he now owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 16 innings with two holds and a save. While the Reds' closer situation is likely unsettled, the 34-year-old certainly helped his case for future save chances with Saturday's performance.
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