Pierce Johnson News: Pitches seventh inning Tuesday
Johnson threw a scoreless seventh inning in Tuesday's win over the Phillies to pick up his fourth hold of the season. He struck out two while allowing a walk.
Meanwhile, the Reds turned to Sam Moll to pitch the eighth, and then Tony Santillan pitched a clean ninth inning to get the save. Johnson had given up a homer in most recent outing Saturday, perhaps taking him out of consideration for this save chance. He now has a 3.72 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 19.1 innings for the season.
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