Pierce Johnson News: Returns from bereavement list
The Reds activated Johnson from the bereavement list Wednesday.
Johnson is ready to rejoin the bullpen after being away from the club for a few days. The veteran reliever will move up in the Reds' bullpen hierarchy while Emilio Pagan (hamstring) is out and could see some high-leverage opportunities.
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