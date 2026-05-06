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Pierce Johnson News: Returns from bereavement list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Reds activated Johnson from the bereavement list Wednesday.

Johnson is ready to rejoin the bullpen after being away from the club for a few days. The veteran reliever will move up in the Reds' bullpen hierarchy while Emilio Pagan (hamstring) is out and could see some high-leverage opportunities.

Pierce Johnson
Cincinnati Reds
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