Pierce Johnson News: Struggles in relief

Johnson went two-thirds of an inning allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one batter in an 8-3 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Johnson entered the ballgame in the seventh inning, allowing a solo home run to Spencer Torkelson and an RBI triple to Kerry Carpenter, further cementing Detroit's lead. The 34-year-old has appeared in 14 of the 28 games this campaign, tied for the second-most appearances for Cincinnati. The right-hander had gone his last nine appearances (8.2 innings) since March 31 without allowing a run before Sunday.