Pierce Johnson News: Struggles in relief
Johnson went two-thirds of an inning allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one batter in an 8-3 loss to Detroit on Sunday.
Johnson entered the ballgame in the seventh inning, allowing a solo home run to Spencer Torkelson and an RBI triple to Kerry Carpenter, further cementing Detroit's lead. The 34-year-old has appeared in 14 of the 28 games this campaign, tied for the second-most appearances for Cincinnati. The right-hander had gone his last nine appearances (8.2 innings) since March 31 without allowing a run before Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierce Johnson See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League13 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 202646 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions118 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week260 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?279 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierce Johnson See More