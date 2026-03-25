Pierson Ohl headshot

Pierson Ohl Injury: Lands on 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rockies placed Ohl (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Ohl underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late February. If the Rockies bring him back as a reliever, he has a chance to be ready in time for the start of next season.

Pierson Ohl
Colorado Rockies
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