Pierson Ohl Injury: Lands on 60-day injured list
The Rockies placed Ohl (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Ohl underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late February. If the Rockies bring him back as a reliever, he has a chance to be ready in time for the start of next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierson Ohl See More
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 15222 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, August 15222 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week228 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 29239 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierson Ohl See More