Pierson Ohl Injury: Set for Tommy John surgery
Ohl will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Ohl was acquired via trade from the Twins in January and will now be sidelined for the first season in his new organization. The right-hander had appeared likely to open the 2026 campaign in a middle relief role for the Rockies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierson Ohl See More
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 15192 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, August 15192 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week198 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 29209 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierson Ohl See More