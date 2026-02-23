Pierson Ohl headshot

Pierson Ohl Injury: Set for Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Ohl will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Ohl was acquired via trade from the Twins in January and will now be sidelined for the first season in his new organization. The right-hander had appeared likely to open the 2026 campaign in a middle relief role for the Rockies.

Pierson Ohl
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierson Ohl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierson Ohl See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 15
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 15
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
192 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, August 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, August 15
Author Image
Chris Bennett
192 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
198 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 29
Author Image
Dan Marcus
209 days ago