P.J. Higgins headshot

P.J. Higgins News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Reds selected Higgins' contract from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was designated for assignment by Cincinnati less Wednesday, but he'll get another look in the majors with Jose Trevino (hamstring) landing on the injured list. Higgins went 2-for-10 with a walk and one RBI over six games during his previous stint in the majors this season. He should serve as the backup catcher to Tyler Stephenson while Trevino is sidelined.

P.J. Higgins
Cincinnati Reds
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