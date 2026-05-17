P.J. Higgins News: Contract selected
The Reds selected Higgins' contract from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
The 33-year-old was designated for assignment by Cincinnati less Wednesday, but he'll get another look in the majors with Jose Trevino (hamstring) landing on the injured list. Higgins went 2-for-10 with a walk and one RBI over six games during his previous stint in the majors this season. He should serve as the backup catcher to Tyler Stephenson while Trevino is sidelined.
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