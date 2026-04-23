P.J. Higgins News: Delivers lone run in loss

Higgins went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Rays.

Higgins' run-scoring sacrifice fly was all the Reds could do against former teammate Nick Martinez. The RBI was the first for Higgins, who is 2-for-10 since being called up to replace Jose Trevino (back). Reports indicate Trevino will be activated Sunday, which should end Higgins' current stay in the majors.