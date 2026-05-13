P.J. Higgins headshot

P.J. Higgins News: Moved off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Reds designated HIggins for assignment Wednesday.

Cincinnati moved Higgins off its 40-man roster to free up a spot for right-hander Chris Paddack, who inked a one-year deal with the Reds on Wednesday. Higgins had been playing at Triple-A Louisville for the past two and a half weeks but was up with the Reds earlier in April, going 2-for-10 with a walk and an RBI over six games during his brief time in the majors.

P.J. Higgins
Cincinnati Reds
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