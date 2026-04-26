P.J. Higgins headshot

P.J. Higgins News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Reds optioned Higgins to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has been up in the big leagues the past few weeks, but he'll return to Triple-A with Jose Trevino (back) coming off the IL on Sunday. Higgins played in six games while up in the majors and went 2-for-10 with a walk and one RBI.

P.J. Higgins
Cincinnati Reds
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