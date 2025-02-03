Fantasy Baseball
P.J. Higgins headshot

P.J. Higgins News: Sticking in Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 6:52am

Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday.

Higgins will remain with the Reds for the upcoming 2025 campaign after slashing .259/.319/.384 with 11 home runs, 70 RBI and 50 runs scored over 135 games a year ago at Triple-A Louisville. He'll presumably begin the year at Triple-A following a breakout season for Tyler Stephenson at the big-league level in 2024, though he could be in line for a promotion if either Stephenson or Jose Trevino fail to stay healthy.

P.J. Higgins
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
