P.J. Higgins News: Sticking in Cincinnati

Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday.

Higgins will remain with the Reds for the upcoming 2025 campaign after slashing .259/.319/.384 with 11 home runs, 70 RBI and 50 runs scored over 135 games a year ago at Triple-A Louisville. He'll presumably begin the year at Triple-A following a breakout season for Tyler Stephenson at the big-league level in 2024, though he could be in line for a promotion if either Stephenson or Jose Trevino fail to stay healthy.