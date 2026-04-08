P.J. Higgins News: Summoned to big leagues

The Reds selected Higgins' contract from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

With Jose Trevino (spine) landing on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, Higgins will primarily serve as a backup catcher while he's up with Cincinnati, though the 32-year-old is also capable of playing both corner-infield positions. Higgins -- who posted a .645 OPS over 111 games at Louisville in 2025 -- last saw big-league action with the Cubs in 2022.