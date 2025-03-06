Fantasy Baseball
PJ Morlando News: Cleared for Spring Breakout game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 9:44am

Morlando (back) is listed on the Miami roster for its March 14 Spring Breakout game against St. Louis prospects.

Morlando's inclusion on the Spring Breakout roster implies that he's back to full health heading into the 2025 season. The 19-year-old outfielder made his professional debut with Single-A Jupiter on Aug. 2 but didn't play any games after that due to a lumbar stress reaction.

